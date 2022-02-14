Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of famous couples

On Valentine’s Day, how much do you know about real-life or fictional couples?

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate romantic love.

In recognition of the day, here are 10 questions about famous couples or about the love lives of famous people. These include real-life people and fictional characters.

How many of these love and romance questions can you answer correctly? Put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.


In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

