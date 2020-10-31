Oct. 31 is Halloween, a time for trick-or-treating, costumes and scary stories. (pxhere.com photo)

Oct. 31 is Halloween, a time for trick-or-treating, costumes and scary stories. (pxhere.com photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for masks, costumes and tales of terror.

It’s also the time when costumed children will go door to door, asking for candy and treats.

The observance is steeped in culture and traditions. How much do you know about Halloween?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of colour

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jack O’Lantern displays are part of the Halloween decorations each year. (File photo)

Jack O’Lantern displays are part of the Halloween decorations each year. (File photo)

Previous story
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer
Next story
Spoooky, scaaaary: The ultimate Halloween-in-quarantine playlist

Just Posted

North District RCMP are urging the public’s assistance in locating Prince George resident Amber Weutz, 25, last seen Oct. 18 in the Canim Mahood Lake area east of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)
RCMP release more information on missing Prince George woman

Amber Weutz, 25, was last seen in the Canim and Mahood Lake area on Oct. 18

Hank Adam Sr. was elected Chief of Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation following a recent election for chief and council. Elected to council are Hank Adams Jr., Kelvin Boston, Marie Camille, Harold Duncan and Timothy Rosette. (Hank Adam Facebook photo)
Hank Adam Sr. settling in new role as Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation Chief

An election was held earlier this month

Courtney Driver is the new president of the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile Performing Arts Society elects new president

Courtney Driver wants to provide more diverse events

Erica Henderson the supervisor of early year services and programs at South Cariboo Early Years Centre and others were giving out Halloween Family Activity Kits the week leading up to Halloween. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Halloween activity kits offered to kids at home

South Cariboo Early Years Centre is finding ways to bring activities into children’s homes.

Juliette Leclair enjoys a day of skiing with the 100 Mile Nordics.
Nordic skiers practice skills in early snowfall

Thirteen young skiers got out on their skis at 100 Mile Junior.

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Most Read