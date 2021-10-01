Billy Boerboom shows a massive pumpkin grown at his farm in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

Billy Boerboom shows a massive pumpkin grown at his farm in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about October?

Fall colours, Thanksgiving and Halloween are all part of the month

The month of October is a time to celebrate the fall season and enjoy the fall colours.

How much do you know about the month and about other October-related facts? Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo) Pumpkin pie is part of the Thanksgiving meal for many Canadians. Do you know which controversial American observance occurs at the same time as Thanksgiving in Canada? (Submitted photo)

October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo) Pumpkin pie is part of the Thanksgiving meal for many Canadians. Do you know which controversial American observance occurs at the same time as Thanksgiving in Canada? (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Millennial Money: Do you want that sweater, or are you sad?

Just Posted

Students and teachers of 100 Mile Elementary School respond to Mike Retasket’s call during their Orange Shirt Day Celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile students honour residential school survivors

Archer Hermiston and Ellie Seniw ran the Terry Fox Run together at Mile 108 Elementary School. Archer was happy to win the school raffle for a Terry Fox shirt, which he wore throughout the run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Running for Terry Fox

Cariboo Regional District Board. (Submitted photo)
CRD considers Lucky RV camp rezoning

Congestion has long been an issue for the 100 Mile House Tim Horton’s drive-thru. New owner Donna Lecompte said plans are being drawn up to twin the current drive-thru with construction set to begin after Thanksgiving. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tim Hortons to twin drive-thru