PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
The Christmas Nativity stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Christmas Nativity stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Winter Sleigh Ride stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Winter Sleigh Ride stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Family and Sled stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Family and Sled stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Team of Oxen in Winter stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Team of Oxen in Winter stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)

If you’re feeling less than cheery about how the holidays are shaping up this year, Canada Post has released a series of stamps to bring a little joy to your long-distance celebrations this year.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the Crown corporation released four stamps for the holiday season, with options for both Christmas and secular cheer.

The 2020 Christmas option (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate) is inspired by traditional paintings of the Nativity, including the centre figures of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus. The stamp also include an ox and a donkey, two additions made popular by St. Francis of Assisi.

The secular options feature three stamps designed by Hélène L’Heureux and feature three festive scenes by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis. The artist’s first works were Christmas cards she painted under the guidance of her mother and were sold door to door in rural Nova Scotia. This year’s three stamps are the Winter Sleigh Ride (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate), the Team of Oxen in Winter (six-stamp booklet at the U.S. rate) and the Family and Sled (six-stamp booklet at the international rate).

Stamps are also available for Diwali, beginning mid-November, and Hanukkah, which starts Dec. 10.

To purchase, visit canadapost.ca/shop.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada PostChristmasHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spoooky, scaaaary: The ultimate Halloween-in-quarantine playlist
Next story
Canadian ‘Billionaire Donald’ rooting for Trump to win again, COVID to lose

Just Posted

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Trails have been closed around Baker Creek in the past due to flooding. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo region

Baker Creek in Quesnel has unseasonally high water flow right now

Amanda Perez, of Richmond, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 31. She had been staying at the Imperial Motel in 100 Mile House but left after a verbal argument with another person at that location. (Submitted photo)
Richmond woman reported missing after leaving 100 Mile motel

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing… Continue reading

Jocelyn Cahill, left, and Janice Maurice, are members of the Clinton Book Club, which met in Reg Conn Park over the summer. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time: Book club adopts novel approach to meetings during COVID-19

Clinton Book Club provides seniors with a place to both socialize and keep their wits sharp.

Robin Fennell is a familiar face on the streets of Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 MIle Free Press).
Prime Time profile: Robin Fennell well known in Clinton

At 76 years old, Fennell said he’s a bit “long in the tooth” and has lived in Clinton since 1978.

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province's COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Deaths all happened in the Lower Mainland

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Most Read