CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

North America’s top Halloween candy choices revealed

14 years of sales data analyzed to reveal top 10 treats for trick-or-treaters

It’s a debate that’s often spurred to the forefront of conversations during this time of year.

When trick-or-treaters are safely home and those bags get dumped on the floor or counter for inspection, what do you go for first?

CandyStore.com has analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy (in the U.S., Canadian data wasn’t available) based on pounds sold.

Topping the list was Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and Hot Tamales. The bottom of the top 10 list saw Sour Patch Kids coming in at No. 6, followed by Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

While the data was tailored to our neighbours down south, therefore missing a few Canadian favourites, the industry titan is predicting a record-breaking year in terms of candy sales for the Halloween season.

What do you think? Do you agree with the results or is your favourite missing from the list?

ALSO READ: Supply shortage woes have Halloween shops scrambling for stock

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Halloween

Previous story
Ancient solar storm helped pinpoint the exact date Vikings settled in Newfoundland

Just Posted

Lynda-Mae McNabb Wilson has a host of interesting items in her Sheridan Lake store, Treasures, including a brand new pair of boots. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
Treasures to be found in Interlakes

Using only his legs Marcus Cant clings onto his bike as he jumps through the air. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Bikers jam, reach new heights

100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP investigate late-night homicide, one person dead

Kelowna Chiefs player Ty Marchant defies Reid Stumpf’s efforts to steal the puck from him during Saturday night’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers stay on course