A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother’s Day

Convention Centre says staff decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet

A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrace next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs.

The Convention Centre says staff first noticed the goose on Friday.

It says they decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet.

The company, which initially planned to land a display aircraft nearby for a charity event, decided to relocate the display to keep the bird safe.

The centre is also reminding people walking in the area to distance themselves from the nest.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Wildlife

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Moose charges woman and her dogs at off-leash park in Alberta

Just Posted

Peter Jarvis, a director with the South Cariboo Sustainability Society, at the 100 Mile House community garden. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Public compost accepted at community garden

Lorne Doerkson, MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin, calls for the Big Country Shrine Club’s Dinner and Auction last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
DOERKSON: Welcoming spring and the return of community events

Jennifer Eaton is 100 Mile House’s death doula. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Death doula sets up shop in 100 Mile

Emma Theuring tries to get around Jeremy Ebert in a scrimmage on the opening practice of 100 Mile Soccer. (Lauren Keller photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile youth soccer kicks off