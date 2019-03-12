‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

The District of Lake Country posted an amusing response after a resident posted on Facebook regarding “three bedroom, two bathroom” potholes in the district.

“Slow down on your Tuesday morning commute! The fresh snow covered over some of the three bedroom, two bathroom potholes out there and even some of the bachelor suite size new ones that have opened up during the recent freeze/thaw cycle can be a problem if you are driving too fast for the conditions,” the district wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

The post also contained a meme of the famous artist Bob Ross.

“Oh, and there’s another happy little pothole. He needs a friend, we’ll give him a few orange barrels,” the meme reads.

READ MORE: Pothole problems plague Kelowna

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says
Next story
Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Just Posted

SD 27 to consider providing free feminine hygiene products in schools

The request will be heard at Thursday evening’s school board meeting

Officers seize snowmobiles after men caught riding in closed caribou habitat in Interior

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

Wildlife activists blast Williams Lake business for supporting ‘wolf-whacking’ contest

Chilcotin Guns spokesperson says contest launched to support ranchers’ predation problems

‘Car-jacking’ near Lac la Hache results in a high-risk takedown

Both subjects in custody and expected in court

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Most Read