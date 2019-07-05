The Big Squeeze! presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria is back for the second year in a row. (File Photo)

Greater Victoria teams juiced for lemonade stand competition

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria hosts battle of The Big Squeeze! on Aug. 23, 24

Get ready for a charitable twist on a summer classic — The Big Squeeze! is back for the second year, presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria on Aug. 23 and 24.

Featuring businesses, restaurants, cafes and organizations who compete by selling lemonade by donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters local youth mentoring program.

READ ALSO: Lemonade stand thank-you note gets reply from BC SPCA

Teams are tasked with creating a unique lemonade recipe to sell, competing for coveted trophies and prizes such as best decorated stand, most creative recipe and of course, best tasting lemonade.

READ ALSO: B.C. girls lemonade stand raises hundreds for wildfire victims

Teams pay a $25 registration fee, free for non-profits, and pick either Aug. 23 or 24 to compete with all proceeds going towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria.

For more information on the event or to register visit victoria.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/the-big-squeeze.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Just Posted

Canada Day celebrations were a hit in the 108

Community events at the 108 Heritage Site drew crowds of people to celebrate their country outdoors

Local business owner predicts major impact following mill closures

‘The whole situation is quite bleak’

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Politicians looking for initiatives to support communities affected by South Cariboo mill layoffs

‘It’s not something we haven’t faced before’

Diaries of a City Kid: Friendship

Time and distance have taught me to never take anything for granted.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Most Read