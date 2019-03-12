Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

With a stack of textbooks in one arm and mounting debt in the other, more Canadian post-secondary students are turning to “sugar daddy” dating sites in hopes of funding their education.

Seeking Arrangement, a Las Vegas-based online dating site, released a list on Tuesday of the fastest growing “sugar baby schools” in Canada – including four post-secondary schools in B.C.

A sugar baby is a younger person who accepts gifts from an older person in exchange for a consensual romantic and sexual relationship.

At the top of the list is the University of Toronto, where 362 new students registered on the site in 2018, bringing the total to 1,170.

UBC ranked seventh, with 121 new signups and a total of 359. Eight-five new students from the University of the Fraser Valley in the Lower Mainland plugged in for a total of 175.

Vancouver Island University and Simon Fraser University also cracked the top 20, with 82 and 67 new signups, respectively.

According to founder Brandon Wade, the average monthly allowance for a sugar baby student is $2,925 – or double the amount earned working a part-time job. That’s compared to the average yearly tuition for an undergraduate degree of $6,000.

Sugar babies have been growing in popularity. The 2018 movie The New Romantic reveals the trials and tribulations of looking for romance as a sugar baby, featuring Riverdale’s Camila Mendes.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains
Next story
Researchers find hammerhead ‘nursery’ off Galapagos Island

Just Posted

SD 27 to consider providing free feminine hygiene products in schools

The request will be heard at Thursday evening’s school board meeting

Officers seize snowmobiles after men caught riding in closed caribou habitat in Interior

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

Wildlife activists blast Williams Lake business for supporting ‘wolf-whacking’ contest

Chilcotin Guns spokesperson says contest launched to support ranchers’ predation problems

‘Car-jacking’ near Lac la Hache results in a high-risk takedown

Both subjects in custody and expected in court

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Most Read