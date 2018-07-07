Corgi Beach Days are also hosted in California and Oregon. (Earth Paws/Facebook)

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

Spanish Banks is about to get a whole lot cuter and fluffier, with a Corgi Beach Day underway in Vancouver.

The Saturday event in Vancouver is set to feature a corgi race with a $100 prize to Earth Paws, as well as a costume contest where the winner will receive a $45 Paws Bento box.

Corgi beach days have become a trend in recent years across North America. California’s Huntington Beach is host to a number of events focused on the beloved dog breed, first organized in 2012.

The day for corgis at Spanish Banks has attracted tons off attention from many in Metro Vancouver and afar – some admitting they don’t even own a corgi, but will be coming to see the dozens of “loads of bread” taking over the beach’s off-leash dog area.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

