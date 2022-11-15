Chicken tops grilled cheese in the showdown for Canada’s favourite sandwich

Grilled cheese finished in the No. 2 spot in a recent survey to find the top 10 favourite Canadian sandwiches. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fans of the Halifax donair will be disappointed with recent ratings listing Canada’s top 10 favourite sandwiches.

The iconic East Coast meal only saw two per cent of respondents name it as the best, landing it in eighth place overall on the list.

Chicken tops the poll as far as Canadians and their sandwiches roll. It took top spot at 26 per cent, according to data that was gathered Aug. 11 to 18 by the international online research data and analytics technology group YouGov. A total of 2,002 adults answered the online survey.

Grilled cheese slid into second with 20 per cent.

A spokesperson from Canadian recipe-box subscription service Chefs Plate suggested ease of preparation as the reason for the top two. “It is interesting to see Canadians opting for simple, crowd-pleasing options for their sandwiches, such as chicken and cheese. These versatile ingredients are typically loved by all ages, making them great family-friendly options.”

The classic Montreal smoked meat came in as the third favourite with 17 per cent.

Lobster roll came in fourth at 10 per cent with smoked salmon at fifth with eight per cent and beef bologna and pea meal or back bacon tied in sixth with three per cent each.

A handful of other Canadiana rounds out the bottom.

The Kubie burger garnered only one per cent of the response to finish ninth and no one called for the Wilensky special at all. The Kubie originates from Alberta and includes a Ukrainian garlic sausage pressed and served in a bun or a bread roll. A Wilensky, named for a Montreal cigar store and barbershop that opened in 1932, is a round Jewish flatbread pressed on a grill, cut in half, smeared with mustard, and filled with beef salami and bologna.

