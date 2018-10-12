A screenshot of what BrettKavanaugh.com looks like on Friday, Oct.12

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nearly a week since the U.S. Senate OKd U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a national organization has launched a website in the newly appointed Supreme Court Justice’s name.

But upon visiting BrettKavanaugh.com, one won’t find a personalized website on his successes and instead a site dedicated to helping survivors of sexual assault.

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

Upon opening the site, “We Believe Survivors” appears in bold, followed by links to resources for victims of rape and sexual violence.

The website reads: “This past month, thousands of survivors came forward to tell their stories. We applaud your bravery. We believe you.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate Saturday in a narrow vote of 50 to 48, a few days after Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in an emotional, hours-long hearing. Kavanaugh angrily denied the allegations that he assaulted Ford while they were both in high school, while she said she was “100 per cent” certain he was her attacker.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Just Posted

CMHA holds Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

‘Laughter is good for one’s mental health’

Chris Harris launches documentaries in 100 Mile House

‘It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.’

VIDEO: 100 Mile House and Canim Lake Band march to Take Back the Night

‘It’s 2018. We shouldn’t have to worry about taking back any night…’

EnGold discovers new mineralized zone in Lac la Hache

‘The potential for discovery of new high-grade structures is promising…’

Students in the South Cariboo look at in-demand careers with Work BC

The Find Your Fit Tour is an interactive career day that travels to schools across the province

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

CRD to hire external auditor to review budgets of fire department near Quesnel

The audit comes after taxes increased for the area, following a “substantial” budget overrun

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Most Read