Marigold the pot-bellied pig was surrendered after a cruelty investigation in Chilliwack. (Contributed file photo)

BCSPCA lottery to support abused, neglected animals

31 prizes totalling $125,000 offered

The BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need is back.

Proceeds from the spring fundraiser will support abused, neglected and injured animals while offering a chance to win thousands of dollars, according to a news release.

Thirty-one cash prizes totalling $125,000 are being offered, as well as a 50/50 pot of up to $500,000.

Tickets are $30 each, three for $60 or six for $90; for the 50/50, the cost is $10 per ticket, three for $25 or six for $40.

May 7 is the purchase deadline for the $10,000 early bird prize, while the final deadline is May 18.

For more information, visit lottery.spca.bc.ca or call 1-855-205-5998.

