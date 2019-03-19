Batman fans have been delighted by the bat signal in downtown Vancouver. (HiP 1/Flickr)

Bat signal lights up Vancouver sky for ‘Batwoman’ TV series

The art gallery has been transformed into XX of Gotham City

The bat signal has been lighting up the night sky in downtown Vancouver for the filming of Batwoman.

The television series stars Australian actress Ruby Rose as Batwoman’s alter-ego, Kate Kane.

The International Movie Database describes the female superhero as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”

Director Marcos Siega has previously worked on The Vampire Diaries, Dexter, and more recently God Friended Me.

Fans of the series have been taking to social media to post photos of the Gotham City set, including the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The series will be filming there until March 25.

