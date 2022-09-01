Conference organizaer Thomas Sewid (right) and Dr. John Bindernagel. Photo submitted

Conference organizaer Thomas Sewid (right) and Dr. John Bindernagel. Photo submitted

B.C. sasquatch researcher’s memory lives on with bigfoot conference

‘Humans of the night’ and Dr. John Bindernagel to be celebrated in Courtenay this fall

A Courtenay-based renowned biologist and leading Canadian sasquatch researcher left big feet to fill, and Thomas Sewid is hoping a bigfoot conference is a step in the right direction.

Dr. John Bindernagel was known – infamously – throughout the scientific community for his passionate dedication to researching the mysterious creature and was famously known throughout the bigfoot community.

Bindernagel found tracks in Strathcona Park – one of the reasons why he moved to the Comox Valley as it was an area rich in sasquatch sightings.

While the scientist passed away in 2018, his friend and moderator of the Facebook group Sasquatch Island wanted to honour the memory of Bindernagel with Bindercon 2022 – an annual memorial sasquatch conference.

Originally the conference – now set for Oct. 29 at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay – was going to be held a few years ago.

Because of the pandemic, Sewid postponed the event until this year.

“I was actually in John’s house when I got the go-ahead to proceed with the conference,” he explained. “He put the Comox Valley on the map in terms of sasquatches.”

Bindernagel’s son Chris told the Record his father was important within the scientific community because he was pushing the boundaries in terms of trying to get acceptability in mainstream science.

“(He had a) really lively curiosity and engagement for what was around him in the natural world. That was really an inspiration to me,” he said.

“(His frustration) was really the focus of his work in the last few years especially. Not trying to convince the scientific community at large necessarily, but trying to get them to consider the evidence in a proper fashion, to seriously look and see what was available, not just dismiss it out of hand.”

Sewid noted Chris will attend the conference and will focus on his father and paying tributes to the researcher. Additionally, presenters include Terrance James, a Valley-based author who recently published a biography on Bindernagel and Andrew Walas Puglas Jr. from the We Wai Kum and Holmalco First Nation who will speak and share the Laichwailtach Dzoonakwa (sasquatch) mask with regalia.

Sewid is also planning a donation at the conclusion of the conference to Chris Bindernagel to support his family.

“Sasquatches are humans of the night … they’re like the white whale, white deer or white raven. You’re going to see them eventually.”

Tickets to the conference are $40 and can be purchased by emailing lilhawksmema@gmail.com. For more information about the conference, visit the Sasquatch Island Facebook group.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Renowned Valley sasquatch researcher passes away

Courtenay

Previous story
‘No smoking gun’: Calgary scientists studying Mars soil for signs it supported life
Next story
Angels take flight over British Columbia coastline for 2,000 sick people

Just Posted

Austin Tate, from right, and Ayrilee McCoubrey of the Marie Sharpe Parent Advisory Council, Aven McCoubrey, starting Kindergarten next week, and Keelan McCoubrey, starting Grade three next week at Marie Sharpe, stand beside the freshly painted crosswalk at Third and Cameron in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake brightened up with Indigenous-themed crosswalk

Classic cars lined the perimeter of the big field at Beaver Creek Campground in July 2017 as the Canadian Coasters Car Club stopped in Trail as part of its cross-Canada tour to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday. (John Boivin photo)
Vintage cars coasting into town

Cam Robb prepares to shoot at the Big Horn Archery’s Club’s indoor shoot at the Agriplex in 100 Mile House on March 17, 2019. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.
Big Horn Indoor archery shoot on for September

Jackson Mahovlich and Brooks Dalziel make their own custom parrot masks at Shipwrecked at School District 27 last June. The event was designed to connect children and parents with early learning resources in a fun and dynamic way. (P (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
SD27 receives boost ahead of school year