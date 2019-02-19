B.C. hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of Ryan Reynolds

When staff at the Inn at Laurel Point received a request for a photo of Channing Tatum to be placed in a guest’s room, they took the opportunity to show some local pride. (Photo from @Sarzattacks on Twitter)

When staff members at the Inn at Laurel Point received a request for a photo of Channing Tatum to be placed in a guest’s room they saw an opportune moment for Canadian pride, using a photo of B.C. heartthrob Ryan Reynolds instead.

“I have this particular mantra which says that I expect the staff here to interact with the guests [in a way] that’s appropriate for that guest and appropriate for the time, and within that they can do what they want,” said Ian Powell, managing director of Paul’s Restaurant Ltd. and spokesperson for the Inn at Laurel Point.

After receiving the “tongue-in-cheek” request, front desk staff decided to share their local pride, responding with two photos and a note. Reynolds’ photo was left on the bed, while Tatum’s photo could be found in the room’s recycling bin.

So, boyfriend and I are staying at @ILPVictoria and had requested a photo of Channing Tatum for our bed upon check in. We were pleasantly surprised to find instead @VancityReynolds and a sassy as heck note from the staff. Absolutely perfect. Thanks ILP!! pic.twitter.com/4FoDGkWHSs — Sarah W (@Sarzattacks) February 16, 2019

Powell said the staff at Laurel Point do their best to make any experience a fun and memorable one.

“We had another one recently where a young girl left her stuffed toy, it was a dog I think,” said Powell. “So before sending it back … the housekeeping supervisor took the dog and took photos all around the inn — like it hadn’t gotten lost, it had deliberately stayed behind because he wanted to have fun.”

The stuffed dog was successfully reunited with its young owner along with the photos.

“Really, what it comes down to, is we’re in a business that allows us to interact with guests in a bit more of an authentic way,” said Powell. “It really depends on the particular guest, the particular situation and whichever colleague it is who happens to see it.”