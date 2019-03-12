Tim Berners-Lee. (Twitter photo)

At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says

Creator wants wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online

At its ripe old age of 30 and with half the globe using it, the World Wide Web is facing growing pains with issues like hate speech, privacy concerns and state-sponsored hacking, its creator says.

Tim Berners-Lee joined a celebration Tuesday of the Web and reminisced about where he invented it — at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research — beginning with a proposal published on March 12, 1989.

The 63-year-old Englishman is calling on governments, companies and citizens to work together, and wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online.

Speaking at a “Web@30” conference, Berners-Lee acknowledged that for those who are online, “the web is not the web we wanted in every respect.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Just Posted

Officers seize snowmobiles after men caught riding in closed caribou habitat in Interior

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

Wildlife activists blast Williams Lake business for supporting ‘wolf-whacking’ contest

Chilcotin Guns spokesperson says contest launched to support ranchers’ predation problems

‘Car-jacking’ near Lac la Hache results in a high-risk takedown

Both subjects in custody and expected in court

With summer fast approaching, do you feel our community is safer from forest fires than in the past?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Most Read