This orca-themed Sooke listing is making a splash on social media. (Realtor.ca)

This orca-themed Sooke listing is making a splash on social media. (Realtor.ca)

A whale of a good time: Orca-themed home hits the market in Greater Victoria

Whale-themed listing making a splash on social media

A perfectly orca-strated Sooke listing has the internet churning.

Listed for just under $1.6 million, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has some design elements that are making a splash on social media. But commenters couldn’t help but notice the listings for the home fail to mention the whale in the room.

Built in 2016, according to the MLS listing, this custom home has views of the Juan de Fuca Strait and neighbours a 3,500-acre park. Located near Victoria, this home features more than 3,000 square feet of finished floor space with curved architectural features and a tongue and groove cedar ceiling.

The custom finishes not mentioned in the listing – several orca statues throughout the property – caught the eye of Twitter users. With some unable to pass up the opportunity for puns. One user noted “what’s so weird? It looks like a whaley nice house.”

Another asked, “do I need to buy it, orca’n I just rent it for a few nights?”

Others noted it is their dream home, proving any fin is possible.

ALSO READ: Habs fans faceoff against Leafs Nation after jab on Sooke menu


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Couple with big plans buys abandoned gold mine in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD election day information

Election Day 100 Mile House. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)
100 Mile House Election Day information

Although serious fundraising was done by Bank of Montreal employees and their spouses, the actual bowling was anything but. (100 Mile Free Press - Oct. 11, 1995)
ARCHIVES: Employees of the Bank of Montreal and their spouses bowled for charity on Sept. 29

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wound care room at hospital to receive much needed renovation and equipment