108 Mile: Ride a horse, hit a golf ball, eat a steak

The 108 Golf Resort has activities for everyone

If hiking, horseback riding, good good, great dining and golfing are some of the things you enjoy, you’re going to want to check out the 108 Golf Resort.

Located at 108 Mile in the heart of British Columbia’s Cariboo region, the 108 Golf Resort features golfing, hiking, horseback riding and more. In the winter, visitors can snowmobile, use the tubing park, cross-country ski, and more, including using an indoor golf simulator.

The resort has accommodations, a steakhouse and bar, a spa and other activities and amenities.

In addition, the resort can accommodate virtually any sort of horseback rider, from first-timers to those who know how to handle a horse.

Wildlife is abundant in the area, and riders can ramble for miles through the scenic Walker Valley.

100 Mile HouseBritish ColumbiaCanadaCaribooGolfThings to do