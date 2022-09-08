Wranglers start season with exhibition games

100 Mile House Wrangler goalie Loic Mainguy-Crepault makes one of a dozen saves during a game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies last season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are kicking off their season with four home exhibition games.

Wranglers president Greg Aiken said he’s excited hockey season is returning to 100 Mile House. With the mix of new players and veterans from last year’s team, Aiken said the community is in for an exciting season.

“I’m so happy hockey season is back and I’m looking forward to us having a better season on the ice than we did last year,” Aiken said.

The exhibition games start this Friday with an away game in Chase against the Chase Heat at 7 p.m. Aiken said they’ll come home for back-to-back games at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre against the Dawson Creek Kodiaks Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Next weekend, the North Okanagan Knights come to 100 Mile House for another back-to-back matchup Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. Aiken invites the entire community to come out for this first chance to see the 2022/2023 Wranglers.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular season kicks off on Sept. 23 with the Wranglers heading to Revelstoke to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Their first home game is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.



