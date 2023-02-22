Wranglers celebrate regular season with banquet

The 100 Mile House Wranglers gave out several awards at their banquet Thursday night. L-r: Curtis Roorda, Jackson Altwasser, Tyler Smoluk, Nathan Nohmer, Jack Mulder and Jace Meyers. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tanner Boutilier, 6, attended the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ Awards Banquet to get his jersey signed by as many members of the team as possible. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers and their supporters check out silent auction items during their awards banquet last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the Red Rock Grill accept praise for cooking the meal at the 100 Mile House Wranglers Award Banquet last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers president Greg Aiken addresses the crowd last week at the Wranglers’ award banquet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers president Greg Aiken presents the Wranglers’ Builders Award to Kathy Reid. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Indrig Meyer (left) and Reiner Meyer (right) received the President’s Award from 100 Mile House Wrangler’s president Greg Aiken. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Greg Aiken, the president of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, beams as he presents Wranglers forward Jace Meyers with the Fan Favourite Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler coach Dale Hladun gives a speech at the Wranglers’ award banquet last Thursday with the support of assistant coach Lee Hansen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler coach Dale Hladun gives a speech at the Wranglers’ award banquet last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler coach Dale Hladun (left) and assistant coach Lee Hansen (right) presented Wranglers forward Nathan Bohmer with the Scoring Leader, Top Forward and Most Valuable Player awards last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler coach Dale Hladun (left) and assistant coach Lee Hansen (right) presented Wrangler defencemen Tyler Smoluk with Outstanding Defenceman Award last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers congratulate Curtis Roorda as he approaches the stage to receive the Wranglers’ Players’ Choice Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers auctioned off several items during their annual awards banquet including this quilt made up of photos of the team. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers and their supporters enjoy a meal cooked by members of the Red Rock Grill. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Old photos of 100 Mile House Wrangler Mason Pincott lined the wall of the 100 Mile House Community Hall during the Wranglers’ annual banquet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrated their successes Wednesday at their annual awards banquet.

Head coach Dale Hladun got emotional as he awarded his players, noting this year’s team has been one of his favourites to coach. Everyone on the team got along and was a positive influence on the community, he said. The awards marked the end of the regular season – the Wranglers are now headed to the playoffs.

“You players are why the fans are coming and believing in everything. You are the stars of the show and we have got a hell of a team and we’re certainly not done,” Hladun said. “We did struggle. From September to Dec. 1 we only won five games but we kept talking about how it’s all practice till the playoffs.”

Tyler Smoluk nabbed the Outstanding Defenceman Award, while Jackson Altwasser earned Most Sportsmanlike Player and Curtis Roorda the Players’ Choice Award.

Nathan Bohmer, who was named Scoring Leader, Top Forward and Most Valuable Player, said the season had been a rollercoaster. Bohmer returned to the Wranglers at the beginning of the season after being cut from the Junior A division.

“I think being back was a bright side. I love this group of guys and it was really comforting coming back and playing with them,” Bohmer, 19, said. “Any of those awards (I won) could have gone to any of my teammates, they’re all hard-working great guys and players.”

Bohmer said this season made him appreciate his time playing hockey. He’ll be giving up the sport this fall to attend Thompson Rivers University to study business.

The Fan Favourite Award went to Wranglers forward Jace Meyers, who said he was shocked to be recognized. This year also marks his last with the team as he heads to college in Arizona to study business.

“We had a really tough start to the year but right after Christmas, we all knew what we had to dial it in and pick up our game so that’s what we did,” Meyers, 20, said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I enjoy hockey and all these guys have made it better.”

Rookie of the Year Jack Mulder was second on the team in goals scored this season. Mulder said despite scoring a lot early on, he never focused on his own success. Instead, his focus was on team building.

“It felt really good to be named Rookie of the Year. My brother, Quinn Mulder, was named it a couple of years ago so it was nice to get the same trophy as him,” Mulder, 18, said.

Mulder said he’s not against returning to the Wranglers next year. Whether he returns or not, he said 100 Mile House has been the perfect place to gain new experiences.

Wranglers president Greg Aiken congratulated the team for their playoff berth. He stressed that the program is all about development and that if the players work hard they can go far.

“We just want you guys to move up to Junior A, to college or wherever it is, and be a better player and a better person,” Aiken said. “I just want to congratulate you guys for a solid year.”

Aiken awarded the Wranglers’ Builders Award to Kathy Reid. He said the award is given to any volunteer who supports the organization. Reid has been volunteering since the Wranglers came to 100 Mile House.

Ingrid and Reiner Meyer jointly took home the President’s Award for going “above and beyond all the time.” The husband and wife duo serves as the Wranglers’ ticket lady and trainer respectively.

Hladun called the Wranglers executive “rockstars” and praised the volunteers, personal trainers and billet families, who support his players every year. Without them, he said he wouldn’t have the team he has today.

Assistant coach Lee Hansen, who joined the team this season, was also invaluable, Hladun said. His coaching style and ability to connect with the players complimented his own more intense and result-oriented approach.

Hansen said he grew up in 100 Mile House playing minor hockey and was excited to share his knowledge with the team.

“I had a lot of fun with the kids and learned a lot from Duner,” he said, referring to Hladun. “The kids at the start of the year were young and not used to the Junior B level of hockey but they have definitely matured throughout the year. They had a mission to be better and they got better.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers