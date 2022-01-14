Dozen Wranglers in self-isolation due to COVID-19

100 Mile House Wranglers’ goalie Loic Mainguy Crepault dives for the puck during the third period of the Wranglers Friday night game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are self-isolating after 12 members of the organization this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Wranglers’ president Greg Aiken, who is one of two staff who tested positive, said 10 of the players had confirmed cases while many of the others had symptoms but negative results. Aiken, along with other members of the Wranglers’ board made the decision to go into isolation on Monday and postponed their upcoming games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“It kind of seems like it all resulted from our last road trip to North Okanagan and Summerland (last weekend),” Aiken said. “We’ve been obviously following all the protocols from BC Health and we’re doing the same now as we found out a few guys tested positive. I’ve been at home isolating now since Monday afternoon.”

Aiken said their initial game plan was to stay isolated for five days and keep the team away from the South Cariboo Rec Centre. He said their main goal is to do the right thing and keep the virus from spreading anywhere else. He is hopeful they’ll be able to return to the ice next week but said nothing has been decided at this time.

“Obviously we’re not the only team in the league (who’s gotten it). There have been quite a few postponements by either weather or COVID, so there are quite a few games that need to be made up as a league. We haven’t figured how and when we’re going to reschedule all the games.”

It’s possible the regular season may be extended to accommodate the extra games, he added. In addition to the postponed games against the Kamloops Storm and Sicamous Eagles, the Wranglers also need to make up a game from Dec. 30, 2021, against the Chase Heat, postponed due to the extreme cold.

Aiken said he’s still is feeling rough and has a sore throat but is getting stronger every day.



