Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club offering Family Fun Day and Wellness Day

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club is offering its free Family Fun Day this Saturday at the ski trails at Bull Mountain. The club is also teaming up with the First Nations Health Authority to offer a Wellness Day in conjunction with Family Fun Day. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It’s expected to be a busy Saturday, Jan. 20 at Bull Mountain when the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club hosts its annual Family Fun Day and, a new addition, a Wellness Day at Bull Mountain.

The event is free for families and ski equipment and snowshoe equipment is available courtesy of Caribou Ski Source for Sports for use for those looking to try out the sport.

There will be free instruction from experienced skiers, free trail fees, free chili and bannock and free hot chocolate and coffee.

The WLCCSC is partnering with the First Nations Health Authority to offer the Wellness Day portion of the event.

“We thought we’d move our Family Fun Day [normally earlier in January] to have it in conjunction,” said Kirsty Gartshore, communications director with the WLCCSC.

“They’re going to provide all the food and they’re getting the word out to their community about it. You don’t have to register, you just have to come out, but we’d advise people to come before 1 p.m. if they’re wanting instruction or wanting to use equipment.”

Anyone interested in using the snowshoe trails at Bull Mountain is also asked to wear hiking boots or snow boots.

“And, dress warmly and dress in layers,” Garthshore said.