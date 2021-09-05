Volleyball serves up summer fun

Mary Ann Finch makes a serve while playing a game of volleyball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bernd Hedtfeld and Francois Laurent go head to head during a friendly game of volleyball in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carson Vandergreft yells as he leaps up to spike a volleyball past Crystal Smith’s defences. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chelsea Vandergreft prepares to bat the volleyball back onto the opposing team’s side. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bernd Hedtfeld sets the ball back towards the opposing team during a game of volleyball in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Keaton Vandergreft leaps up to intercept a volleyball during a friendly game in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mary Ann Finch (left) and Chelsea Olesky (right) watch as Crystal Smith leaps up to intercept a volleyball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tiffany Melvin serves the ball during a game of volleyball she organized in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Matthew Smith (from left) bats the ball past Bern Hedtfeld’s hand as Cjesea Olesky and Tiffany Melvin watch. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Keaton Vandergreft executes a textbook bump. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Crystal Smith laughs after a set of volleyball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Matthew Smith (from left) laughs after making a dive during a game of volleyball while Erin Thomsen and Francois Laurent share his mirth. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tiffany Melvin’s team (far right) groan in dismay as the ball falls into their side of the net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Francois Laurent grins as he serves a volleyball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mary Ann Finch keeps the ball alive for her team during a game of volleyball in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Keaton Vandergreft and Lars Mapson shake hands before competing against one another in a game of volleyball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Drop-in volleyball returned to 100 Mile House this summer, but with an outdoor twist.

The sport, which usually runs out of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s gym, was moved outside to Centennial Park due to COVID-19. With a borrowed net and ball from the South Cariboo Rec Centre, volunteer organizer Tiffany Melvin has run the drop-in games at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday behind the tennis court. Everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their skill level.

“It’s super cool, especially during COVID. When we come out to play volleyball, it’s just volleyball, no one talks about COVID, we’re just there to have fun and catch up,” Melvin, 25, said. “All walks of life are coming out to play volleyball.”

The sport had seen a decrease in numbers before Melvin took over four years ago. Since then there has been an explosion of interest, with 12 to 25 people coming regularly.

“The town is expanding but I find the people who come to volleyball help keep 100 Mile House’s small-town feel,” Melvin said.

Melvin, who works as a clerk at Canada Post, said the event is open to everyone. When she first started playing seven years ago, she was intimidated by being the youngest on the court. But everyone was so welcoming she never left. Part of the success of the program, she said, is because the game is more about having fun than following the rules.

Melvin hopes to keep the program going into the fall and winter, but move it back indoors at PSO, unless COVID doesn’t allow it.

“In 100 Mile House, things are very seniors oriented and there’s not a whole lot to do for young people in the winter. I find in the winter we have so many people coming out when it gets cold,” Melvin said. “The people who come are younger and say it’s nice to meet someone in our age group, so I think it’s important as a way to get out and meet new people in the area.”



