Vancouver Whitecaps and the MLS transfer window

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

It must be a disappointing year for Vancouver Whitecaps fans.

As of May 9, the team is 11 in the MLS’ Western Conference and 21 overall, just one point ahead of expansion side, FC Cincinnati, and old-timers, New England Revolution. Their lack of wins this season, with just three, isn’t the only cause of disappointment. The ongoing Whitecaps Women’s team scandal is still ongoing and even visiting teams are starting to join fan walkouts at home games.

If this isn’t enough cause for concern, the Whitecaps have decided not to make any moves this transfer window.

Marc Dos Santos, the franchise’s coach, told media that any move that was being thrown around was just a Band-Aid. What he said he was looking for was someone(s) to come in and bring the club to another level, which is true but arguably they need a band-aid as well.

Vancouver’s two main rivals, Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers, shored up their team. Both teams signed a new player to a designated-player (DP) contract (each MLS team can sign up to three players outside of the salary cap).

The Whitecaps already have three DP players in midfielder Hwang In-beom and forwards Joaquín Ardaiz and Fredy Montero.

All three have been a mainstay on the teamsheet, however, Ardaiz, a 20-year-old Uruguayan on loan has yet to score a single goal. Montero has scored two, but none in open play. It doesn’t help that the club’s most effective forward, Yordy Reyna, is injured.

The injury opened the door for Ardaiz, however, he has been less than impressive. Dos Santos has even called him out publicly.

Loans can be cancelled, and maybe Dos Santos and company should consider that.

It was the biggest move in the MLS transfer window, costing Portland a reported fee of between $10 and 12 million (by Mexican press). Fernandez comes from Mexican club Nexaxa, where he scored 12 goals in 15 appearances.

That is more than any player on the Whitecaps combined.

Assuming he continues his good form in Portland, that will be a lot of goals the Whitecaps lost out on.

But international stars players are not the only thing that could have helped them.

Out of the forwards who shipped to different clubs in the MLS this window, via trade or transfer, some of them could have put Vancouver in a better position. David Accam was traded from the Philadelphia Union to Columbus Crew. He had a terrible season in 2018, only scoring one goal in 23 games but seems to have responded this year, scoring four in eight games. Again, it’s more goals than all of the Whitecaps forwards.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stoppage-time equalizer gives Whitecaps 1-1 draw versus Sporting KC

Just Posted

On a journey with Forest Grove artist Neil Pinkett

Art by Neil Pinkett will be on display at Parkside Art Gallery from May 17 - June 15

South Green Lake VFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and garage sale

SGLVFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and May 19… Continue reading

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

100 Mile House’s Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Gets Loud for Mental Health Week

’Students can benefit from knowing that they aren’t alone in their feelings’

The Magic of Q takes guests on an artistic journey

This little known gallery is just off of Highway 97 near Lac La Hache

UPDATE: B.C. pilot killed in Honduras plane crash

The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials

Rescue crews still searching for Okanagan kayaker last seen three days ago

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

B.C. residential school survivor’s indomitable human spirit centre of school play

Terrace theatre company plans to revive Nisga’a leader Larry Guno’s Bunk #7 next year

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Most Read