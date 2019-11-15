Action between two teams during the Old Stars Hockey Tournament on Nov. 9 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Two 100 Mile House team win their division in Old Stars Hockey Tournament

The 100 Mile Busch Leaguers and RE/MAX Young Guns come out with success

Two local teams won their respective divisions in this year’s edition of the Old Stars Hockey Tournament, which was held at the South Cariboo Rec Centre and the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena on Nov. 8 to 10.

“The tournament went really well and on time,” said Greg Aiken, the organizer of the event. “Lots of good clean competitive hockey in all divisions.”

The local winners were the 100 Mile Busch Leaguers of the 40+ Division and the RE/MAX Young Guns in the Ladies Division. Quesnel won the Rec division and the Kamloops Free Radicals won the 55+ Division.

According to Aiken, the Rec Division was the most competitive.

“All games were close and the winner was decided with two seconds left in the final game.”

He also added that penalty minutes were down from previous years.

On Saturday night, after the hockey action, the 17 teams involved in the tournament went to the 100 Mile Community Hall for a banquet. Aiken said everyone loved the food at the banquet, which was catered by the Red Rock Grill

“The banquet and dance was a huge success,” Aiken said. “Lots of good feedback from visiting teams about how much fun they have when they come to 100 Mile.”

Most Read