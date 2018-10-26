BC Lions coach Wally Buono, a South Surrey resident, speaks with the media after a practice earlier this month at the team’s training facility. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

It’s not quite ‘Mission Accomplished’ just yet – that would require a Grey Cup victory later this year – but for BC Lions coach Wally Buono, last week’s win over the Edmonton Eskimos was an important game, nonetheless.

The victory – 42-32 win Oct. 19 at B.C Place – improved the Lions’ Canadian Football League record to 9-7, and cemented for the team a playoff berth, ensuring that Buono’s final season on the sidelines lasts just a little bit longer than the 18-game regular season.

• READ ALSO: ‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

The goal of qualifying for the post-season has been front-and-centre for the Surrey resident and his Leos all season who, despite a 3-6 start to the season, have been among the league’s hottest teams of late.

That focus hasn’t waned, even if Buono is still peppered by retirement questions during his media scrums – a fact of life since he announced prior to the season that 2018 would be his final year.

“This year’s been up and down… but at this point, no, I haven’t had a change of heart (about retirement),” he explained after a recent practice at the team’s Surrey training facility.

While the Lions are in the playoffs, their postseason path is anything but decided. They could play any number of teams depending on how the rest of the regular season plays out – scenarios that include crossing over to the East Division.

The Lions play the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday in Regina.

And while Buono has been loathe to make this final season an overly sentimental farewell tour, there have been a few moments in which he’s had a chance to reflect on a career that will see him retire as the winningest coach in CFL history.

At training camp in Kamloops, his family – including wife Sande, four children and six grand-children – joined him for the team’s Fan Fest event, and prior to the team’s game in Calgary Oct. 13, the Stampeders honoured Buono, who coached in Cowtown from 1987-2002, with a pre-game video tribute.

For Buono, the opportunity to look back on his time in Calgary – in which he led the Stamps to six Grey Cup games and three titles – “was nice” but he insisted it was probably more fun for his current players to see video clips of their then-younger coach on the big screen at McMahon Stadium.

“I think it was nice for the players to see it all… and I have a lot of good memories,” he said.

However, video tributes and media inquiries asides, the longtime football coach is focused on the rest of the season and, hopefully, a long playoff run.

“It’s about winning the next game – that’s my sole focus,” he said.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

Just Posted

108 Mile yodels it’s way to an ‘amazing’ Oktoberfest

The kegs might have tapped out, but plenty of fun was still to be had

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

A safe space for gender support in the South Cariboo

‘I think the idea that we don’t talk about it has meant that we think it doesn’t exist’

The 100 Mile House Curling Club sees growth for 2018/19 season

The club grew from 82 to 96

100 Mile House and surrounding communities revive speed board program

The road safety awareness will be conducted by Citizens on Patrol

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

Most Read