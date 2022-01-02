Top sports story: Wranglers back on ice after hiatus

100 Mile House Wranglers. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sam Bimbhra (from left) leaps up into the air to dunk the ball while playing a friendly game of pickup basketball with Dylan Mitchell and Jackson Arnott. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Eagles player Hayley Machado receives pressure from the Williams Lake Stampeders during a match at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carson Vandergreft yells as he leaps up to spike a volleyball past Crystal Smith’s defences. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Wranglers captain Nathan Bohmer makes a break for the Sicamous Eagles goal to score the first goal of the night last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers cheer from the bench as their team scores the first goal of the night courtesy of Reid Stumpf. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers and Revelstoke Grizzlies race after the puck during Saturday night’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Princeton Posse defenseman Elijah Havers and 100 Mile House Wranglers forward Tanner Hooper nearly came to blows several times on the ice during last Friday’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oban Chambers enjoys the first ski of the season at the old junior high field during 100 Mile Nordics Skills Development Program practise Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenley Parker, front, and her sister Madilynn enjoy skating in the snow Thursday, Feb. 4 at the 100 Mile Outdoor Rink. The rink was a popular destination last winter for families and skaters of all experience levels. (Kelly SInoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jase Paterson, 4, hits the ball square on with his bat while practising softball at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Soccer Association’s under six team chases after the ball together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Las Mapson (from left) reaches for the ball as Ashton Chretien knees the ball away while Keaton Vandergreft and Lee Koch looks on. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Megan Holyk looks to steal the ball from Keaton Vandergref during a game of soccer at the 100 Mile House Soccer Association. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle point guard Mohamed Omer leaps towards the Lake City Falcons net, ball in hand, during an exhibition game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jesse and Lynda Mahoney love riding their e-bikes on a near-daily basis, often around their home in 108 Mile Ranch. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Top sports story of the year

The 100 Mile House Wranglers returned to the ice this fall after going dark for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Dale Hladun returned to the South Cariboo in August intent on rebuilding his team up from a single returning player. While the organization remained active during the dark year much of the team either aged out or found new opportunities. Hladun predicted a season of growing pains for his young team, which has been certainly been the case. While the Wranglers have had moments of brilliance they have also been beaten many times on home ice. Despite these setbacks, Hladun said he is proud of the team’s work ethic.

100 Mile Nordics seeks to upgrade equipment

The 100 Mile Nordics appealed to the public for help raising funds to buy new equipment in the midst of growing participation in the sport and plans to resurrect the BC Cup Races in 2022. Nordic volunteer Mike Matfin said the club was in desperate need of a new $300,000 Pisten Bully to groom its trails, noting that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nordic site has seen an increase in use up to 64 percent.

Feb. 25 2021

Nordic skiers track record year, personal bests

When it comes to cross-country skiing, Oban Chambers and Janet Wright are in it for the long haul. Oban, 9, and Wright, 82, represent the youngest and oldest “long haul” skiers of the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society this past season. Oban clocked in an impressive 342 kilometres with his mom, while Wright skied 1,200 kilometres – 200 km over her goal. Both Oban and Wright said they felt fulfilled at being able to ski as much as they did, especially Wright who took part in the Cariboo Marathon 26 times in the past.

“I never dreamt that at the age I am now, that I could still ski 50 km in a day,” Wright said. “It keeps you in good shape because I’m 82 now and I’ve got hardly any aches and pains and no arthritis.”

May 6, 2021

Gravel is the new gold: Cyclist bumps new biking trend

There’s gravel in them thar hills around Clinton – and a local cyclist wants to share it with the world. Kelly Servinski, of the Tutti Hotel in Clinton, wants to promote the South Cariboo village as a “gravel cycling” destination. Servinski said that “Clinton is a mecca for gravel riding ” and he aimed to market the sport to attract gravel bikers to the community. He added he was impressed by the support locals were giving bikers, noting ranchers have even lent a hand to riders struggling to make it home.

May 13, 2021

Volleyball serves up summer fun

Drop-in volleyball returned to 100 Mile House this summer, but with an outdoor twist. The sport, which usually runs out of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s gym, was moved outside to Centennial Park due to COVID-19. With a borrowed net and ball from the South Cariboo Rec Centre, volunteer organizer Tiffany Melvin ran every Tuesday behind the tennis court for anyone to attend regardless of skill level. “It’s super cool, especially during COVID. When we come out to play volleyball, it’s just volleyball, no one talks about COVID, we’re just there to have fun and catch up,” Melvin, 25, said. “All walks of life are coming out to play volleyball.”

Sept. 2, 2021

No win for Wranglers in opener

The 100 Mile House Wranglers played hard but in the end, they were no match for the Chase Heat at their season opener. The Wranglers lost 5-2 following a highly physical game that forced several team members to leave the ice with injuries. Coach Dale Hladun said Chase was a more structured team than his Wranglers’ and it showed on the ice. “We knew we were going to be up against it right away. Chase has been going for a while and has played a lot of games already,” Hladun said. “I knew they’d be far more structured than us and it certainly showed. They had 12 guys in their lineup who have played (in the league) before compared to our one.”

Oct. 7, 2021

Junior curlers hurry hard on the ice

The 100 Mile House Curling Club’s junior curlers are back on the ice. Club president Gordon Smith said despite not having any junior curlers last year due to COVID-19, he, his wife Karen and local curler Richard Minato are mentoring seven young curlers aged eight to 13. They’re also actively recruiting from the community and last week taught the basics to two classes from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. “We are seeing more younger people coming out and we’re trying to encourage events like this where the schools come and we build a base of future curlers, whether they end up curling here or somewhere else,” Smith said.

Nov. 18, 2021

100 Mile Wranglers lose games but win hearts

They didn’t win any games on their “Wrangler Good Samaritan Tour,” but the 100 Mile House Wranglers won the hearts of the people of Princeton. That’s how head coach Dale Hladun viewed the Wranglers’ busy weekend on the road. The Wranglers had been scheduled to play against the Princeton Posse Nov. 26 but the game was cancelled, following the extensive floods in mid-November. Despite the game being rescheduled the Wranglers went down early with a 14-foot trailer full of donated supplies from around the Cariboo. At their games later on that weekend, they lost to the Osoyoos Coyotes 4-0 and the Princeton Posse 4-2.

Dec. 2, 2021

Wranglers’ Bohmer scores BCHL spot

One of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ key players is climbing the ranks. Natham Bohmer, 17, was recently recruited to the Coquitlam Express in the B.C. Hockey League. Playing in the BCHIL has always been a dream for the Chestermere, Alta. native, who put up 17 goals and six assists in 22 games, ranking him the 17th among the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s point leaders and seventh among rookies.

Dec. 23, 2021

