Top sports story: Wranglers back on ice after hiatus

The 100 Mile House Wranglers returned to the ice this fall after going dark for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Dale Hladun returned to the South Cariboo in August intent on rebuilding his team up from a single returning player. While the organization remained active during the dark year much of the team either aged out or found new opportunities. Hladun predicted a season of growing pains for his young team, which has been certainly been the case. While the Wranglers have had moments of brilliance they have also been beaten many times on home ice. Despite these setbacks, Hladun said he is proud of the team’s work ethic.
100 Mile Nordics seeks to upgrade equipment
The 100 Mile Nordics appealed to the public for help raising funds to buy new equipment in the midst of growing participation in the sport and plans to resurrect the BC Cup Races in 2022. Nordic volunteer Mike Matfin said the club was in desperate need of a new $300,000 Pisten Bully to groom its trails, noting that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nordic site has seen an increase in use up to 64 percent.
Feb. 25 2021
Nordic skiers track record year, personal bests
When it comes to cross-country skiing, Oban Chambers and Janet Wright are in it for the long haul. Oban, 9, and Wright, 82, represent the youngest and oldest “long haul” skiers of the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society this past season. Oban clocked in an impressive 342 kilometres with his mom, while Wright skied 1,200 kilometres – 200 km over her goal. Both Oban and Wright said they felt fulfilled at being able to ski as much as they did, especially Wright who took part in the Cariboo Marathon 26 times in the past.
“I never dreamt that at the age I am now, that I could still ski 50 km in a day,” Wright said. “It keeps you in good shape because I’m 82 now and I’ve got hardly any aches and pains and no arthritis.”
May 6, 2021
Gravel is the new gold: Cyclist bumps new biking trend
There’s gravel in them thar hills around Clinton – and a local cyclist wants to share it with the world. Kelly Servinski, of the Tutti Hotel in Clinton, wants to promote the South Cariboo village as a “gravel cycling” destination. Servinski said that “Clinton is a mecca for gravel riding ” and he aimed to market the sport to attract gravel bikers to the community. He added he was impressed by the support locals were giving bikers, noting ranchers have even lent a hand to riders struggling to make it home.
May 13, 2021
Volleyball serves up summer fun
Drop-in volleyball returned to 100 Mile House this summer, but with an outdoor twist. The sport, which usually runs out of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s gym, was moved outside to Centennial Park due to COVID-19. With a borrowed net and ball from the South Cariboo Rec Centre, volunteer organizer Tiffany Melvin ran every Tuesday behind the tennis court for anyone to attend regardless of skill level. “It’s super cool, especially during COVID. When we come out to play volleyball, it’s just volleyball, no one talks about COVID, we’re just there to have fun and catch up,” Melvin, 25, said. “All walks of life are coming out to play volleyball.”
Sept. 2, 2021
No win for Wranglers in opener
The 100 Mile House Wranglers played hard but in the end, they were no match for the Chase Heat at their season opener. The Wranglers lost 5-2 following a highly physical game that forced several team members to leave the ice with injuries. Coach Dale Hladun said Chase was a more structured team than his Wranglers’ and it showed on the ice. “We knew we were going to be up against it right away. Chase has been going for a while and has played a lot of games already,” Hladun said. “I knew they’d be far more structured than us and it certainly showed. They had 12 guys in their lineup who have played (in the league) before compared to our one.”
Oct. 7, 2021
Junior curlers hurry hard on the ice
The 100 Mile House Curling Club’s junior curlers are back on the ice. Club president Gordon Smith said despite not having any junior curlers last year due to COVID-19, he, his wife Karen and local curler Richard Minato are mentoring seven young curlers aged eight to 13. They’re also actively recruiting from the community and last week taught the basics to two classes from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. “We are seeing more younger people coming out and we’re trying to encourage events like this where the schools come and we build a base of future curlers, whether they end up curling here or somewhere else,” Smith said.
Nov. 18, 2021
100 Mile Wranglers lose games but win hearts
They didn’t win any games on their “Wrangler Good Samaritan Tour,” but the 100 Mile House Wranglers won the hearts of the people of Princeton. That’s how head coach Dale Hladun viewed the Wranglers’ busy weekend on the road. The Wranglers had been scheduled to play against the Princeton Posse Nov. 26 but the game was cancelled, following the extensive floods in mid-November. Despite the game being rescheduled the Wranglers went down early with a 14-foot trailer full of donated supplies from around the Cariboo. At their games later on that weekend, they lost to the Osoyoos Coyotes 4-0 and the Princeton Posse 4-2.
Dec. 2, 2021
Wranglers’ Bohmer scores BCHL spot
One of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ key players is climbing the ranks. Natham Bohmer, 17, was recently recruited to the Coquitlam Express in the B.C. Hockey League. Playing in the BCHIL has always been a dream for the Chestermere, Alta. native, who put up 17 goals and six assists in 22 games, ranking him the 17th among the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s point leaders and seventh among rookies.
Dec. 23, 2021