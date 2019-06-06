Three Canucks in hunt after strong opening rounds at Canadian Open

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event

Three Canadians were within three shots of the lead toward the end of the morning wave of the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford led the way for the home country, shooting a 6-under 65 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. That was one stroke behind clubhouse leader Keegan Bradley of the U.S.

Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies on a row to open his back nine.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford carded a 5-under 66, while David Hearn of nearby Brantford, Ont., had a 67.

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event.

No Canadian has won the annual tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Just Posted

Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Ground crews will conduct a controlled burn today

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Mile 108 Elementary skips its way to success

Students raise $6,491 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Peter Skene Ogden students experience hard work with heavy metal machinery

A first for Heavy Metal Rocks in 100 Mile House

PSO’s Graduating Class of 2019 is ready to take on the world

‘Here we stand at the cusp of infinite possibility’

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is suspected to be human caused

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Most Read