Return to competition for 100 Mile House archers at a 3D shoot in Williams Lake

A group of archers from 100 Mile House was enjoying a walk in the woods while competing in the 3D archery tournament in Williams Lake May 14 and 15. The group consisted of a combination of a traditional longbow, a recurve bow and two compound bows. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a fun return to archery competition for a group of 100 Mile House archers on May 14 and 15 in Williams Lake.

Archer Angie Vincenzi was working her way through a Williams Lake course despite having some mobility challenges, and enjoying the day out with her sister, brother and brother-in-law.

It was the first fun 3D archery tournament the Cariboo Archers had hosted since 2019 and about 60 archers from around the area came out to participate.

Archers enjoyed few mosquitoes and decent weather, but Angie said there were some tricky shots.

Angie was shooting her compound bow on the course and so was her sister Arlene Dupre. Arlene’s husband Marlon Dupre was shooting a recurve bow, which has a second curve along its length and shoots with less force than a compound bow but more than a traditional bow.

Fred Vincenzi, the fourth member of their group, was shooting a traditional longbow that resembled something out of the story of Robin Hood with a quiver made from a racoon hide.

Their group also shoots in 100 Mile House but had not been so during the pandemic. They were looking forward to the upcoming traditional event coming up in 100 Mile House on June 25.



