PSO rugby player tapped for national competition

A Peter Skene Ogden rugby player will represent B.C. at the 2022 Western Canada Championships in Kelowna later this month.

Leo Kozier, a U16 rugby player with the Thompson-Okanagan Rugby Alliance (TORA) rep team, will play forward with the BC Bears at the championship, set for July 28-31. BC Bears are all the representative teams for the British Columbia Rugby Union across senior and age-grade (boys and girls) levels.

Kozier was selected at try-outs for TORA earlier this season, which he said were challenging.

“I’m pretty sure there were at least 100 (people there) and 26 were selected for the Thompson-Okanagan (team),” Kozier said.

Following that, Kozier played at the 2022 Provincial Regional Championships at the University of British Columbia on July 1-3. While playing for Thompson-Okanagan Rugby Alliance, he played teams from the island, the valley, and Vancouver. His team placed fifth out of 18 teams and four people on his team were selected to play for the BC Bears.

Teams from provinces as far east as Manitoba will play at the western national championships where Kozier will represent B.C. “It didn’t feel real until I got the official letter of selection, but now I’m really excited,” he said. “It still hasn’t quite sunken in yet.”

Kozier has been playing rugby since last fall, starting off with Peter Skene Eagles before moving to TORA.

While he played Rugby 7s in high school, Kozier will 15s with the BC Bears. He said it’s quite a bit more difficult because there are more defensive players you need to get by and it’s harder to gain ground. However, he enjoys it because it is more physical.

Kozier said he loves “the diversity of the sport.

“Anyone of any shape and size can play it, and it’s available anywhere in B.C.,” he said. “I keep playing rugby because it’s my favorite sport. There are so many adults willing to support you, who are also interested.”

Kozier thanked his high school coach, Kameron Taylor and Andrew McFee from Thompson Okanagan Alliance for helping him get selected. He said he hopes to play on the U18 BC Bears next year, and he aims to eventually play for team Canada.

“I’m definitely going to take rugby as far as I can.”



