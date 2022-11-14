Tyler O'Neill. (Associated Press photo.)

PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

MOJ on Sports: 27-year-old outfielder just completed fifth MLB season

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Maple Ridge native Tyler O’Neill, currently an outfielder with Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft.

In 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired O’Neill for pitcher Marco Gonzales.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was named Mr. Canada as the nation’s top body builder in 1975.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMLBPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Bergeron, Boston Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games
Next story
Basketball season begins in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

The Peter Skene Ogden Senior Boys Basketball Team practice (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Basketball season begins in 100 Mile House

Participants had a blast during a past Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club’s group ride to Mt. Timothy. Forty riders took part in the day, which featured great snow and great food, said organizers.<ins> Led along the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail by Frank Wijma and Carla Bullinger, an assortment of riders including Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and Williams Lake City Coun. and contracted Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association vlogger Jason Ryll, plus videographer Rick Magnell. Spectra Power Sports donated sleds so Ryll and Barnett could come along on the ride, while members of the Interlakes Snowmobile Club and the Clearwater SnowDrifters joined in on the fun. Organizers said riders were then welcomed upon their arrival at Mt. Timothy by owners Larry Henderson and general manager Walter Bramsleven, where they enjoyed lunch. </ins>(Photo submitted)
Donna Barnett given lifetime achievement award by BCSF

The Ruth Lake Lodge Resort’s lodge building. (Photo submitted)
Ruth Lake Lodge Resort property to be split in three

Lorette Penn is a well-known face at Wranglers games. She has been a volunteer with the organization since they came to 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)
Lorette Penn enjoys giving back to her community