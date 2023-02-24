Photo of runner Percy Williams seen July 28,1932. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams to be replaced 43 years after theft

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam

The family of a historic Canadian Olympian is set to receive a pair of new gold medals Friday, more than 40 years after the originals won by sprinter Percy Williams disappeared.

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, becoming just the third athlete in history to win both events.

The Vancouver native’s medals were donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and were on display when they were stolen in 1980. They were never recovered.

Williams’ family requested the medals be replaced, and the Canadian Olympic Committee worked with the International Olympic Committee to recreate them based on specifications from the 1928 Games.

Newly minted medals will be presented to the family on Friday before being donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame as part of a new display about the sprinter’s legacy.

Williams, who died in 1982, was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1949 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1955 before being made an Officer of Canada in 1979.

HeritageOlympics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South Cariboo coaches consider forming basketball association

Just Posted

TJ Grabowiecki smiles as basketball players of all ages surround him during one of Engage Sport North’s basketball camps last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo coaches consider forming basketball association

Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club members, including two from Sheridan Lake, had a scenic 50-kilometre ride to Olson’s Bluff and Jim and Nolan lakes on May 12. It was a great ride on a nice sunny day with fresh snow. (Ken Alexander photo).Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) members, including a couple from Sheridan Lake, went on a 50-kilometre ride on Feb. 12. Nine members left the Snowmobile Clubhouse at 11:30 a.m. and headed to the Sunset Park picnic shelter to meet two other club members at noon. Club member Ron Tonts led the group to Olson’s Bluff where they had a coffee break and had a great view of Green Lake. After the break, they headed to Jim and Nolan lakes before heading back to Green Lake and splitting up to go to their homes. GLSC president John Sullivan acted as the sweep to make sure everyone was safe and upright along the trip, and kept up with the leader. The ride on Feb. 15 was cancelled so the trails could be groomed in preparation for the Family Ride on Feb. 18. The ride was scheduled to leave the clubhouse at 10 a.m. and return to the clubhouse at noon for a hotdog lunch. <strong>Mobile </strong> <strong>Library stops</strong> The TNRD mobile library will be making stops in our area on Feb. 24 so people can take out some books if they have a library card. Residents can register for a free library card at tnrl.ca, by going to the mobile library with proof of your residency - driver’s licence, letter with your address on it. The mobile library is a one-of-a-kind, custom built vehicle. It is wheelchair and stroller accessible. It also offers public wifi and a tablet for public use. The mobile library will make these stops on Feb. 24: - South Green Lake Fire Department Hall, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 70 Mile Store, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Loon Lake Community Hall, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Green Lake Snowmobile Club rides ongoing

Guinevere Rolland showed off her Easter Bonnett at last year’s What’s Hoppening event in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spring Fling coming to 100 Mile House

The winding Loon Lake Road can be a challenging one for drivers, especially in winter. (Photo credit: Google maps)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road