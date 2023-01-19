Old Stars hockey on this weekend

The 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars tournament is taking place in 100 Mile and Lac La Hache

Action between two teams during the Old Stars Hockey Tournament back in 2019 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Brendan Kyle Jure photo)

The 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars tournament is back this Friday, Jan 20 for a great weekend of hockey.

Organizer Greg Aiken said they have 14 men’s teams and two women’s teams taking part this year.

“We couldn’t get enough ladies teams because with COVID-19 some of the ladies teams haven’t played for a couple of years.”

The men’s action gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Play continues Saturday and Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

The women face off at 7 p.m. at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac La Hache. The three-game series continues Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Four of the men’s games are also being played in Lac La Hache.

The four teams in the rec division are the South Cariboo Motor Sports, Dirk Digglers, Iceoholics and Quesnel Storm.

Six teams make up the 35-plus division: the Puck Hogs, Hammered Collusion, All Stars, Team Wicked, Red Rock Grill and Kamloops Hawks.

The 55-plus division includes the 100 Mile Old Stars, Free Radicals, Poco Coachmen and Kamloops while 100 Mile and Canim Lake face each other in the ladies’ division.

There will be a beer garden at the Rec Centre in 100 Mile House running from Friday evening through to Sunday night.

A banquet and dance will be held Saturday evening for tournament members and their spouses.

“We do a dinner and everybody visits and dances then we carry on again Sunday morning,” said Aiken.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for $35 each. These are available at the beer gardens or from Greg Aiken at 250-948-1319.

Spectators are welcome at both arenas and admission is free.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

