Mud racers return to 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch

100 Mile Horsepower Ranch owner Dave Davies races in the Hill n Hole. (Andrew Stephens photo) 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch hosted several events last weekend including a junior class mud race that Bella Van Der Meij competed in. (Andrew Stephens photo) A pair of megatrucks tear up some mud at 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch. (Andrew Stephens photo) After getting his mud racer stuck Chase Ford entertained the crowd by belly flopping into the mud. (Andrew Stephens photo) Mudracers race one another at 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch. (Andrew Stephens photo)

Hundreds of spectators showed up at 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch for the return of mud racing.

Leanna Davies, ranch owner and North West Mud Racing Association (NWMRA) president, said hundreds of spectators came out to watch dozens of riders compete in races, junior mud racing and drag races July 8-9.

The designated parking lot was full so Davies offered up her own driveway while others parked on the side of Highway 97.

“This weekend was absolutely incredible,” she said. “We definitely had our challenges this weekend including the weather but we pulled off an epic event.”

Davies said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers, who included Rick Hauser, owner of Chilliwack Spring Service. Hauser helped out wherever he was needed and stood by during the races to help fix the trucks that broke down or were stalled.

“The races went great this year. The locals seemed pretty excited and from all the feedback we got from the neighbours, it was a good experience,” Hauser said. “Everyone has fun and there were tons of smiles in the crowd.”

Hauser said this event marked the first race in years for several NWMRA members who were eager to get behind the wheel of their trucks. The family-friendly focus of the event, he added, was a big part of what makes it so much fun.

“It’s a big party. Tons of us we all have kids so they’re running around there and you got to make sure it’s safe,” Hauser said. “That’s what brings the people back.”

Horsepower Ranch intends to host another NWMRA event Sept. 3-4 that will include a freestyle show.



100 Mile House