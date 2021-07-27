Moleschi, Canada, set for Olympic rugby opener versus Brazil Wednesday

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, a member of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens Team, stands at the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, as she prepares for the team’s opener Wednesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. against Brazil. (Kayla Moleschi/Facebook photo)

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi and her Canadian women’s rugby sevens teammates will compete in their opener Wednesday, July 28, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games.

The Canadians, the third seed in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings before it was shut down due to the pandemic, take to the pitch versus 12th-place Brazil beginning at 5:30 p.m.

They’ll then take on Fiji in their second game on Thursday, July 29 at 12:30 a.m., before returning to the field versus France Thursday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. prior to the quarterfinals where game times are to be determined pending pool play results.

Anyone from the community wanting to cheer on Moleschi as she attempts to win her second Olympic medal is invited by the City of Williams Lake to the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, where it will be showing the games on the big screen, and continue to screen games throughout the Olympics when they can.

For now, the city will be showing Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. game versus Brazil, and then Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. game against France.

First- and second-place teams in each of the three pools at the Olympics will qualify for the quarterfinals, along with the two best third-place finishers.

For Moleschi, this will be her second Olympic Games after competing for Canada in 2016 at the Rio Olympics where the team captured a bronze medal.

Moleschi is one of six players on the Canadian side who were also in Rio.

This year’s Canada women’s rugby 7s roster includes:

• Kayla Moleschi, Williams Lake, B.C.

• Elissa Alarie, Trois-Rivieres, Que.

• Charity Williams, Toronto, Ont.

• Keyara Wardley, Vulcan, Alta.

• Breanne Nicholas, Blenheim, Ont.

• Kaili Lukan, Barrie, Ont.

• Ghislaine Landry (captain), Toronto, Ont.

• Julia Greenshields, Sarnia, Ont.

• Bianca Farella, Montreal, Que.

• Pamphinette Buisa, Gatineau, Que.

• Britt Benn, Napanee, Ont.

• Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont.



