Minor hockey still has space for new players

100 Mile House Wrangler Rylan Pincott (fourth from left) scores a goal against the Clearwater Icehawks during the 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association’s U9 Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association still has spots open across its teams.

Association administrator Kersti Toews said that early registration opened in May and they’ve had dozens of players sign up, swelling the association’s membership to its pre-pandemic levels. Registration remains open throughout the season which kicks off on Sept. 19 and lasts until spring break. Toews said they welcome players of all genders between the age of five and 18 to enrol in their program.

“We like to get people registered by the end of October at the absolute latest, but, for sure if people are interested in joining after they can give the office a call at 250-395-4344 and we’ll see what we can do,” Toews said. “We’re super happy with the commitment this year, we’re up back to pre-COVID numbers, which is fantastic.”

This year, the association has four teams playing in the Okanagan Thompson Cariboo Recreation League and a U13 and a U15 rep team in addition to their house teams. Toews said they still have spots available in their First Shift program, a Hockey Canada initiative designed to help children between the ages of six to 10 get into hockey.

No experience or equipment is needed to participate, Toews said, as the program will include a full set of Bauer equipment participants will get to keep. Toews said the program itself consists of six one-hour sessions on the ice.

Toews added they plan to host the U13 North Central District Icebreaker tournament from Oct. 1 to 2 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. She said the round-robin style tournament will give six rep teams the chance to finalize their team roster before the season begins.

“There’s no winners or losers, it’s just a chance for the kids to play some games before the teams make their final cuts,” Toews said.

They’re following the tournament up with an ESSO Fun Day jamboree on Oct. 8. Toews said the event is open only to girls aged eight to 13 and is designed to give them a chance to try out hockey.

Registration for all minor hockey events and programs can be done at 100mileminorhockey.com or by calling the office at 250-395-4344.

“This year we’re just adding programs and giving the kids a real hockey experience with tournaments, league play, fun days and with team building on and off the ice just to create a great atmosphere for the kids and the families,” Toews said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

