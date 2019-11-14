Midget Wranglers start the season with mixed results

The 100 Mile House Midget Wranglers, sponsored by Intercept K9 Detection, are playing in the Williams Lake League this year. They started off the season with a couple of exhibition games where the team held their own but could not pull off a win.

The team lost their first league game against Williams Lake’s Red Ravens 4-3. Goalie Ryan Chamberlain was in net for 100 Mile and made some great saves. Spence Giesbrecht and Aidan Moore got a goal and assist respectively as well as Virgil Kennedy picking up a goal and two assists.

The Midget team, however, didn’t disappoint hometown fans during their first league home game, taking their first win of the season 6-3 over Williams Lake’s Rope Rippers. Brady Huryn opened the scoring for 100 Mile with assists going to Moore and Kyson Hopson. Moore picked up a goal and assist as well. Kennedy was able to find the back of the net for two goals with two assists going to Logan Worthington. Hopson sealed the deal adding two goals to the scoreboard. Terrance Hubick-Archie was in net for the win.

The Midgets were on a roll as they took on the Williams Lake team Blue. Moore got a hat trick, Colby Glen and Kennedy got two apiece and Hopson added one more. The boys also picked up assists as well as Giesbrecht and Marshall Heit. Chamberlain was between the pipes to earn their second win 8-2.

The 100 Mile Midgets were off to Chilliwack Nov. 8-11 for the Brad Beckett Memorial Tournament. This tournament draws in 24 teams from all over the lower mainland and even the states. 100 Mile played their first game against the Vancouver Thunderbirds. 100 Mile got on the board first with a goal from Brady Huryn and assists going to Alex Kuyek and Moore late in the first period. The second period went scoreless with Terrance Hubick- Archie making some incredible saves. Then Moore snipped one past their goalie but the Thunderbirds came back with a goal. It was a one-goal game and Vancouver pulled their goalie to get an extra attacker but Hopson broke out with a heads up pass from Moore to get the empty netter to give 100 Mile the win.

Their second game was against Semiahmoo. The 100 Mile Squad dominated the first-period scoring five goals to the visitors’ two. Hopson opened up the scoring with an assist going to defenseman Heit. Kennedy got two back to back goals with assists from Hopson, Glen, and Giesbrecht. Hopson got a breakaway goal from a heads up pass from Jade Paul. Moore ended the first period with a goal and assist from Glen. Semiahmoo got a quick goal in the second and then Kennedy added another with an assist from defenseman Giesbrecht. Semiahmoo came out firing in the third period and got three goals to tie it up. Then with six minutes left on the clock, Hopson snipped one into the net. Kennedy and Hopson both got hat tricks in the game. The team and goalie Chamberlain worked hard to fight off the determined Semiahmoo team. 100 Mile took the win 7-6.

Sunday saw the 100 Mile Midgets up against the home town team Chilliwack. Halfway through the first, Moore opened the scoring up with an assist from Glen. Chilliwack matched the goal to end the first. Then Chilliwack came back with vengeance scoring five goals in the second. 100 Mile just couldn’ t catch a break with bad puck luck. Hopson was able to add one more goal to the scoreboard with assists from Glen and Paul. The final was 8-2 for the home team.

Playing late Sunday night saw the 100 Mile team up against Port Coquitlam. The Poco Pirates got on the board first then 100 Mile matched them with a goal from Kuyek. The Pirates then got three quick goals. In the second period, the Pirates scored six goals to 100 Mile’s one goal from defenceman Glen. Kennedy got two assists. The team gave up three power-play goals and needed to stay out of the penalty box. The 100 Mile Midgets tried hard to put some points on the scoreboard but could not catch up. The team lost 13-2.

Sportsmanship and MVP awards went to Terrance Hubick-Archie, Virgil Kennedy, Jade Paul, Spence Giesbrecht, Dirk Verheul, Alex Kuyek, Aidan Moore and Kyson Hopson.

Overall, it was a great hockey tournament with strong competition. The 100 Mile Midget Wranglers placed 15th out of the 24 teams. The Surrey Thunder won after needing a shootout win to get past the Vancouver Thunderbirds, they regrouped and played a great game beating the Lumby Stars 7-4 in the final. Lumby had beaten Port Coquitlam in their semi to advance.

