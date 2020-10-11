LeBron, Lakers beat the Heat in 6 to win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA champions.

The Lakers defeated the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series in Orlando, Fla.

Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams.

LeBron James was named Finals MVP.

