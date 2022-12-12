Horse Lake volleyball team wins tournament

Keelin Shintah-Bonneau laughs after barely missing the volleyball during a game last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Forest Grove Elementary’s Bonnie Lythe serves the ball during a volleyball tournament held at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brooklyn Dolinski serves the ball while playing for the 100 Mile Elementary Grade 6 volleyball team. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nathan Piner sets the volleyball while his teammates Oscar Boutilier and Nevaeh Ratcliff watch from the sidelines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Forest Grove Elementary’s Lilly Chapman tips the ball during a volleyball game at Horse Lake Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nevaeh Ratcliff sets the ball for her team during a game of volleyball at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nathan Piner bumps the ball back over the net during a volleyball tournament at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oscar Boutilier leaps back after knocking a volleyball toward his opponents during a volleyball tournament at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kinsey Todorovic of Forest Grove Elementary sets the ball back across the net during a volleyball game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Keith Stone (from right) sits on the sidelines with Matthew Silvey and Seeger Hollett during a game of volleyball last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Justis Scott dives to hit the ball during a volleyball tournament at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chloe De Simone runs to bump the ball into play while Gabriel Frizzi stands ready to follow up. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Horse Lake Elementary School came out on top during a South Cariboo volleyball tournament last week.

Horse Lake hosted teams from 100 Mile and Forest Grove during a one-day round robin Thursday, Dec. 1. The school lost just one of their games, which student Oscar Boutilier thought was their best effort.

“I think I played really well, we had fun,” he said.

Grade 5-6 coach Heather McKinnon said she was proud of her team, saying they have improved a lot over the last few months. She added both 100 Mile and Forest Grove were tough competitors as most games were decided within a five-point spread.

“Volleyball teaches them teamwork and how to think strategically. Watching them change over time and start working together, not putting each other down was great,” McKinnon said. “Coming out of COVID we haven’t been able to have this kind of event and I think the kids were all celebrating that too.”

Oscar only started on the actual volleyball team this year but has been playing for years. “I love the diving and getting your knees skinned.”

His teammate Sam Melin said the tournament was fun for the entire school.

“Everybody played really well, we just had a blast,” Sam said. “We all played to our full abilities and we rocked it.”



