Horse Lake volleyball team wins tournament

Horse Lake Elementary School came out on top during a South Cariboo volleyball tournament last week.
Horse Lake hosted teams from 100 Mile and Forest Grove during a one-day round robin Thursday, Dec. 1. The school lost just one of their games, which student Oscar Boutilier thought was their best effort.
“I think I played really well, we had fun,” he said.
Grade 5-6 coach Heather McKinnon said she was proud of her team, saying they have improved a lot over the last few months. She added both 100 Mile and Forest Grove were tough competitors as most games were decided within a five-point spread.
“Volleyball teaches them teamwork and how to think strategically. Watching them change over time and start working together, not putting each other down was great,” McKinnon said. “Coming out of COVID we haven’t been able to have this kind of event and I think the kids were all celebrating that too.”
Oscar only started on the actual volleyball team this year but has been playing for years. “I love the diving and getting your knees skinned.”
His teammate Sam Melin said the tournament was fun for the entire school.
“Everybody played really well, we just had a blast,” Sam said. “We all played to our full abilities and we rocked it.”
