Village of Clinton office, date unknown. Photo credit: Journal files

Hockey set to resume at Clinton sports complex

Curling has been cancelled this year

Skaters and hockey players in Clinton will soon be able to take to the freshly laid ice of the 47 Mile Sports Complex.

Clinton’s public works foreman Karl Hansen said the ice is being installed and the village is aiming for an opening day of Nov. 18.

Once that’s done, the minor hockey, men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams will be able to start up their seasons. Hansen said they don’t know yet if they will be able to offer times for free skating.

“We’re kind of waiting for the hockey groups to get back to us with times and then go from there. It definitely won’t be like anything in the past years for obvious reasons,” Hansen said. “Once we get our hockey groups all organized and that we’ll see what happens. It’d be nice to try one or two slots a week for free skating.”

As with most things in 2020, Hansen said special COVID-19 protocols will be put in place, though the specifics are still being finalized. They will include, however, physical distancing where possible, prohibiting spectators from the stands, limiting the number of people in change rooms and controlling the flow of people entering and exiting the building, preferably through different doors. Certain parts of the facility where distancing isn’t possible will be closed, he confirmed.

“Be prepared for changes, it’s not going to be what it’s been in the past,” Hansen said. “Everybody just has to prepare to be safe and be mindful of the other groups (using the complex.)”

The curling rink, run by the Clinton Curling Club, will not be opening this year.

Clinton

