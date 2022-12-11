Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

Josh Hager had visions of hockey pucks dancing in his head on the bus ride home.
The North Okanagan Knights’ goalie made a staggering 60 saves – including 31 in the second period, according to the game sheet – as the Knights defeated the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday, Dec. 10, at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.
The only goal that eluded Hager, from Calgary, was a third-period powerplay goal from the Wranglers’ Memfis Burgeson at 8:38. Hager and Burgeson were selected their team’s respective Players of the Game.
Grayson Williamson, with his first of the year, Cash Anderson and Zack Brandson staked the Knights to a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. Ethan O’Rourke closed out the scoring at 14:20 of the final period.
Ryder Gregga made 28 saves in goal for 100 Mile House.
With the win, the Knights (14-11-1-0) sit in third place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, two points behind the Osoyoos Coyotes and four points up on the fourth-place Summerland Steam.
The Steam fell 3-1 to the Coyotes Saturday in Osoyoos.
The Wranglers (7-19-0-1) had a chance to leap-frog over the fourth-place Chase Heat (7-16-0-2) in the Doug Birks Division with a win, but remain one point behind.
The Heat fell 7-2 at home to the second-place Sicamous Eagles.
The Wranglers will close out the first half of the season with a doubleheader at home, including a matchup against Chase Friday, Dec. 16. The Kelowna Chiefs visit 100 Mile House Saturday, Dec. 17. Both games start at 7 p.m.
North Okanagan also wraps up the first half with a home twinbill against the top two teams in their division. The Knights entertain the Coyotes Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., and host the division-leading Princeton Posse Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:15 p.m. Both games are at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.
The game against Princeton is the Knights’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are asked to bring a stuffed animal to be distributed among local organizations and families, and throw them onto the ice after the first North Okanagan goal of the game.
