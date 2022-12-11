Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

The North Okanagan Knights (white) scored a 4-1 win over the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 10, in the South Cariboo. (Black Press - file photo)

Josh Hager had visions of hockey pucks dancing in his head on the bus ride home.

The North Okanagan Knights’ goalie made a staggering 60 saves – including 31 in the second period, according to the game sheet – as the Knights defeated the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday, Dec. 10, at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

The only goal that eluded Hager, from Calgary, was a third-period powerplay goal from the Wranglers’ Memfis Burgeson at 8:38. Hager and Burgeson were selected their team’s respective Players of the Game.

Grayson Williamson, with his first of the year, Cash Anderson and Zack Brandson staked the Knights to a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. Ethan O’Rourke closed out the scoring at 14:20 of the final period.

Ryder Gregga made 28 saves in goal for 100 Mile House.

With the win, the Knights (14-11-1-0) sit in third place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, two points behind the Osoyoos Coyotes and four points up on the fourth-place Summerland Steam.

The Steam fell 3-1 to the Coyotes Saturday in Osoyoos.

The Wranglers (7-19-0-1) had a chance to leap-frog over the fourth-place Chase Heat (7-16-0-2) in the Doug Birks Division with a win, but remain one point behind.

The Heat fell 7-2 at home to the second-place Sicamous Eagles.

The Wranglers will close out the first half of the season with a doubleheader at home, including a matchup against Chase Friday, Dec. 16. The Kelowna Chiefs visit 100 Mile House Saturday, Dec. 17. Both games start at 7 p.m.

North Okanagan also wraps up the first half with a home twinbill against the top two teams in their division. The Knights entertain the Coyotes Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., and host the division-leading Princeton Posse Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:15 p.m. Both games are at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The game against Princeton is the Knights’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are asked to bring a stuffed animal to be distributed among local organizations and families, and throw them onto the ice after the first North Okanagan goal of the game.

