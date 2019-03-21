Gymnasts shine at the South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastic’s Sunshine Invitational

Jill McArthur and Aubrey Siclari during a crabwalk challenge at the Sunshine Invitational on March 16. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics Club hosted their second annual Sunshine Invitational on March 16 at the Hillside Community Church gymnasium.

“It went very well, better than we expected,” said Sang-Hee Robinson, a coach at the club. “We’re very happy with all the encouragement, cheers, the audience and the girls, of course, performing at their very best.”

About 18 competitors and 20 junior gymnasts performed at the event.

Robinson said they divided up the senior level girls all the way down to the beginner level into three teams. Based on their performances, the judge added up their points to place the team. All three teams were named after the Powerpuff Girls with Bubbles (led by Nicole Hollander), Buttercups (led by Sarah Robinson) and Blossoms (led by Jill McArthur).

There was also the Miss Sunshine Trophy, an award voted on by the audience members. They voted on who they thought shined the most during their performance. The award was given to Hollander.

The athletes did rope, ball, rhythm, clubs and hoops routines. Beginners also had a free routine without any apparatuses. Four groups also performed with different routines, including one free group.

One group did a level three ball routine, and are working towards performing in the 2020 BC Winter Games.

A Level four hoops group and Level Six group (with two hoops and two clubs) are going to the B.C. Championships and the Western Regional Championships this April.

“It’s very exciting and the girls worked very hard for a year and a half,” said Robinson. “They are very nervous because it’s not just a B.C. event. There will be four different provinces across from B.C. to Manitoba and it will be quite a tight competition. They are very confident but yet very nervous about it.”

Robinson said she was very proud of all the girls who performed during the Sunshine Invitational. She said it’s a very nerving thing to have to perform in front of a judge, who gave the performers positive feedback and encouraging criticism.

At the end of the event, the performers also had a fun team challenge with their fathers and grandfathers.

“We just want to say thank you to parents and community for coming out and encouraging and supporting our little girls.”

Joelle Waldner Kuyek scampers across the mat during the Sunshine Invitational on March 16. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Sarah Robinson performs her rope routine at the Sunshine Invitational on March 16. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

