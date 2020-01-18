Vic Meyer at the 2017 Forest Grove Curling Club’s Third Annual Funspiel. (File photo)

Forest Grove residents aiming to revive its curling club

‘There used to be one but I guess it went to the wayside’

Forest Grove is trying to get a curling club into the area again after the previous one disappeared some time ago.

“It was run by the Lions and I guess they don’t have enough membership to or don’t want to do it, but anyways they came to us and we decided that we would work together to get a Forest Grove Curling Club going again. There used to be one but I guess it went to the wayside,” said Sylvia Griffith, the treasurer of the Forest Grove Recreation Society.

In 2018, the Forest Grove Lions Club was set to disappear in June at the end of their fiscal year, due to membership problems, which threatened the end to the Forest Grove Curling Club, the Redneck Regatta, and the maintenance and running of facilities at Ruth Lake.

The Lions Club managed to stay alive, but the running curling sheets have remained unused.

The Recreation Committee is looking for a group of volunteers to head this club with a meeting set for Jan. 22 at the Forest Grove Community Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.

Potential volunteers will help with writing and submitting grant proposals for funds, help with repairs to the building and equipment, promote the club through social media and local publications, and manage finances, membership and operations.

“The Lions Club got the new [ice] plant installed a few years ago and so the plant is going, it just needs some repairs,” said Griffith.

She mentioned the walkways around the ice surface need some repairs, along with some more sand on some pipes.

Mostly though, they are just looking for some dedicated curling people to run the club separately because Griffith said she has too much on her plate, as well as the Recreation Society and the Lions Club.

The ice-plant has two sheets of ice ready for use and Fraser Valley Refrigeration was up there to check the place out last fall, according to Griffith, and gave the green light for it.

Most Read