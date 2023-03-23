First annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament a success.

The Tk’emlúps Indian Band hockey team edged out the Ashcroft Cowboys winning 5-4 in overtime in the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Sunday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Tsquecen Rock old timers, in white, face off against the Gutcheck Time, in black, during the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House referees Emily Tinney and Wade Balbirnie laugh after discovering two pucks on the ice during the first Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Tsquecen Rock old timers, in white, face off against the Gutcheck Time, in black, during the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Tsquecen Rock old timers split the puck past the Gutcheck Time goalie during the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Gutcheck Time player moves the puck up the ice during the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Tsquecen Rock player dives to knock the puck away from the stick of a Gutcheck Time player during the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Tsquecen Rock player passes the puck up the ice during a game Saturday against Gutcheck Time. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Tsquecen Rock old timers, in white, face off against the Gutcheck Time, in black, during the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Tk’emlúps Indian Band beat the Ashcroft Cowboys 5-4 in overtime, winning the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Sunday.

The score was 4-3 for Tk’emlúps when Ashcroft scored in the last minute, sending the game into overtime. Ten seconds in, Tk’emlúps scored the winning goal.

Moments after the goal the Ashcroft net was knocked loose. Tournament organizer Atoine Archie, who officiated the championship game ruled the goal as being good and the final score stood.

Seven competitive and five Oldtimers teams took part in the weekend. They were short one team in each division as he had hoped for a full slate of eight and six.

Next year Archie wants to expand the league. He is hopeful of setting up a recreation division and a women’s division if they can line up the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac La Hache.

While this weekend’s hockey was no contact, Archie said that back in the day it used to be full contact.

“That’s when I was really rowdy,” he said, smiling.

“We used to have a bunch of tournaments in the old barn (Stan Halcro Agriplex) next door. The Canim Lake team, from all my uncles and dads. They inspired me to bring it back. We haven’t had a tournament in over 20 years.”

Another reason Archie decided to organize the tournament was his 21-year-old nephew.

“I’m actually living in Surrey and I travelled back here to host the tournament for my nephew Quincy Archie, showcase the kind of work it takes to run a tournament. Kind of mentor him, show him everything that needs to be done.

There was a lot of interest in the tournament and the hope is more teams sign up next season.

While many tournaments charge an entry fee to watch the games, Archie’s vision is to pack the stands with spectators.

“It was really awesome being able to bring everybody together, play some hockey, get some exercise and bring the community together.”



