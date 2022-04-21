Eagles compete in rugby jamboree in Williams Lake

Peter Skene Odgen juniors play against Houston Secondary School juniors during a girls rugby tournament hosted at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus on Thursday, April 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Peter Skene’s Ogden Eagles’ senior and junior girls rugby teams competed in a tournament last week in Williams Lake.

PSO, along with Nechako Valley Secondary in Vanderhoof, Prince George Secondary and Houston Secondary School, played against their hosts Lake City Secondary School (LCSS) Falcons on Thursday, April 14.

“It went really well,” said LCSS Falcons coach Morley Wilson. “We won all our games, which is nice, but that is not always our objective. It’s about learning new stuff and playing well.”

PSO Eagles Coach Kameron Taylor said he was happy with his team’s performance. The junior girls came in third overall with one win and two losses, while the senior team finished in second with two wins and one loss.

These wins were thanks to several tries – five-point touchdowns – scored by Megan Balbirnie, Emily Machado, Hayley Stobbart, Jenny Schovers, Nadia Kulyk, Kelly and Hannah Meier. Taylor noted Floria Meili also scored a conversion kick.

When the players were not on the field they were huddled under blankets on the sidelines because while it was sunny there was a cool wind chill factor.

Behind them on the hillside, dozens of LCSS students and staff sat watching the games, as it was the first time a rugby tournament was held at the school since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was great to be back playing again,” Wilson said. “Feedback was positive from all the visiting teams.”

The Eagles will host a jamboree April 29 where they’ll face the Falcons in a rematch.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House