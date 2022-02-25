Curling club ready to rock

The 100 Mile House Curling Club will host an open Open Doubles Bonspiel next month – the first event in two years.

Marketing director Maria Hamilton said the tournament, open to a maximum of 15 teams, will be held March 4-6, exactly two years since it hosted its ladies’ bonspiel in 2020. The decision followed an announcement last week by Dr. Bonnie Henry to lift several COVID-19 mandates.

“We’re very excited to just be able to do an event. It’s been a while,” Hamilton said. “Even though it won’t be the same atmosphere necessarily it’s good to take a step forward, so let’s curl, bring some teams together and have fun.”

Hamilton said they chose to host a doubles bonspiel to avoid congestion on the ice. Full teams would mean 24 people on the ice at a time whereas doubles will be less crowded with only 12. A mens’ bonspiel had been planned for February but was postponed because of COVID-19.

In a doubles tournament, two rocks are set up at the beginning of each end – one as a guard and the other in the house. Only five rocks are thrown rather than the usual eight in a full game.

All participants must be vaccinated and wear a mask in the lobby area. However, thanks to new guidelines, Hamiltion said masks are not needed on the ice or in the lounge, which is now operating at full capacity. Spectators are welcome to come to watch games.

The entry fee for each team is $100 with sign-up available online at 100milecurling@gmail.com or by calling 250-395-1908. Teams will be split into three divisions and cash prizes awarded to the top two teams in each.

Regular league play ends at the club on March 15, Hamilton said. She’s hopeful next year will see the return of the regular mens’, ladies’ and mixed bonspiels.



