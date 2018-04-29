Curling club finishes season, seeks new president

Membership is up at the curling club

The 2017/2018 Curling season has come to a close. The club’s membership is what makes it all work of course, and membership is up! The club had to have an extra draw in the Mixed league this year and had an extra team in both Men’s and Ladies.

Curling is strong in 100 Mile House!

The league champions this year include Dianne Menzer’s team for the Ladies League. Menzer curls with Natalie Hefer (3rd), Laurie Ferguson Marsh (2nd) and Gabriel Clark at Lead. The Mens League was dominated by Skip Scott Saito teamed up with Duane Ney (3rd), Dennis Gosselin (2nd) and Steve Cole as Lead. In the Mixed League the top curlers were Skip Dianne Menzer – again – Terry Bell (3rd), Tanya Hammerstron (2nd) and Dan Rimell in Lead.

Special note to Dan Rimell as this was Rimell’s first year as a curler and he was a rock star. The club probably has him hooked!

The Lac la Hache league that curls in the 100 Mile Club all season long and is a great and welcome addition. Thanks go out to them.

The club closed out the year with a very successful Mixed Doubles Curling clinic and is hopeful that they will have a new league to announce in the fall.

The club thanks their sponsors and long suffering President, Joanne Doddridge who’s been president of the 100 Mile Curling Club so long she couldn’t actually remember how long it has been. Doddridge has been key to the club’s continued success but is stepping down as President. The club is now recruiting!

To all curlers and curlers to be, have a great summer and stay safe. See you in the fall.

Previous story
Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Just Posted

Curling club finishes season, seeks new president

Membership is up at the curling club

Snowball fights should be allowed

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

PSO girls team gets two wins in Victoria

‘It was great to score five in a single game’

In a birthday suit

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Age-Friendly Society hosts stress and anxiety coping presentation

Vancouver-based psychologist delivers key messages into coping with anxiety

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

Most Read