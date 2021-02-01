Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

Due to members of the Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the team announced it will end its hockey season.

On Jan. 26, the team became aware a hockey player had been exposed to COVID-19 through their workplace. Soon after, the individual tested positive for the virus. While athletes and staff went into self-isolation, additional members of the team caught the virus.

In response, Head Coach Ryan Parent announced the team would cease all operations for the 2020/21 season.

“This is a disheartening step to have to take for our athletes, especially after the abrupt ending to last year’s playoffs at the onset of the pandemic. We feel we have done the right thing by our players by allowing them to chase their dreams this season and work to achieve their future goals,” said Parent in a news release.

Under the provincial health orders, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) had already halted games since November. However, the league is still allowed to practice. KIJHL plans to make an announcement regarding plans for the rest of the season once the orders expire on Feb. 5.

“We would like to thank the entire community of Revelstoke,” said Parent. “Your support for hockey in our community has been top of the standings.”

hockeyKIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL’s road trips looking a lot different in 2021

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

Highway closed for 1.5 hours Sunday

Diana Forster
‘Congratulations over relief’ for snowmobiler’s efforts

Diana Forster column: Interlakes

Area librarian Shelby Powell, of the Cariboo Regional District's 100 Mile House library, shows off the top picks this year. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
E-books capture new readers at Cariboo libraries

South Cariboo residents appear to be hitting the e-books, TV shows and movies at the local library.

Al and Gayle Jones outside the mural depicting Lone Butte’s history (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Al Jones passionate about history, Lone Butte

President of Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) leaves big shoes to fill.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members briefly go over grocery lists outside Save-On-Foods before heading inside where they would spend more than one-hour shopping for on-reserve Yunesit’in households. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Search and rescue volunteers fill grocery list for self-isolating families in Chilcotin

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members didn’t hesitate to help out

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Provincial funding will provide the opportunity for the Invasive Species Council of BC to hire 200 additional people. (Invasive Species Council of BC photo)
Invasive Species Council to hire 200 people through COVID relief funding

“We’re pleased the Province has chosen to partner with us on this effort to create jobs.”

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read