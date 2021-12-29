Brayden Kaskell of the Chase Heat fights 100 Mile House Wrangler Rylan Kent for control of the puck during their season-opening game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cold weather postpones Wrangler games

Both tonight’s home game and tomorrow’s away game against the Chase Heat have been suspended

The recent extreme cold and snowfall warnings have prompted the 100 Mile Hosue Wranglers to postpone this week’s games.

The Wranglers were scheduled to face off against the Chase Heat tonight on home ice and in Chase on Dec. 30. The games have now been rescheduled, the Wranglers announced in a Facebook post, and tickets bought for these games will remain valid.

“Obviously with the cold weather it’s just not safe to travel,” Wrangler’s president Greg Aiken said. “We figured it was -32C this morning and we had to make the call early. I think it’s just a smarter idea to postpone these two games just for the safety of everyone involved.”

Aiken said the South Cariboo Rec Centre has had some issues with freezing pipes this week but cited concerns about road safety as the main factor. The Wranglers’ next home game against the Sicamous Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, is still expected to go ahead at 1 p.m.

Aiken added the rescheduled games will be announced in the coming days once a suitable hole in the schedule has been found.


100 Mile House

